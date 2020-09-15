Venturing higher and higher into the world of rock climbing

Learn how to rock climb safely in the North Cascades.

NORTH CASCADE, Wash. — This comprehensive snow, rock, glacier, and ice climbing course is set high in the magnificent North Cascades and is designed to give individuals a solid foundation in a variety of alpine mountaineering skills. It includes ascents of a glaciated peak and alpine granite spires, each with its own diverse and unique challenges.

“ This course is really sweet, this is the first place to go and get the base lines and take it to the mountains” said Robert Fitzgerald.

This course provides motivated beginning climbers with the intensive hands on experience necessary to move competently and efficiently over a wide range of climbing terrain and includes crevasse rescue. Completion of this course helps prepare climbers for expeditions to such peaks as Denali, Aconcagua, the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, and many more challenging ascents in the Cascades and in the greater ranges of the world.

“At first there is so many different ways on how to things, you want to start off learning a few little things and them you can apply.”

Guides lead the way as they teach you how to set-up top ropes, rappel, and lots of climbing!

To be a capable, well-rounded mountaineer you need to learn a lot of different skills. Not just some of the more complicated things, like crevasse rescue, but what about a basic belay escape if you’re partner takes a lead fall? Fear not, you’ll walk away from this course with some summits and new skills, but also knowing what you don’t know; the latter being something that can help you keep things safe in the mountains, but will also feed your desire to learn more and take on the challenge of climbing as a lifelong pursuit.

The guides and staff at Mountain Madness have the heart, expertise, and local knowledge to bring you powerful and authentic trips, with fun packed itineraries you won’t get anywhere else. This helps build a solid foundation for your trip, so that you can focus on your summit bid, expedition, or trek, and not on logistics.

Mountain Madness have many courses for all levels and all year around for anyone who wants to became a climber or a mountaineer.