SEATTLE — Gilbert Gottfried / November 9 & 10 / Tacoma Comedy Club

His voice may be grating, but what comes out of his mouth is usually hilarious. long-time stand-up comic Gilbert Gottfried is performing at the Tacoma Comedy Club this Saturday and Sunday night.

An Evening with David Sedaris / November 10 / Benaroya Hall

He's one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. Author David Sedaris returns to Seattle for his annual night of storytelling and book signing. Catch him Sunday night at Benaroya Hall.

Hmong New Year / November 9 / Seattle Center Armory

Come take part in a celebration. The Seattle Hmong New Year is a day-long festival that marks the end of the harvest season with intricate clothing, dance, food, and more. The festivities take place Saturday afternoon at the Armory on the Seattle Center campus.

Robert Cray / November 12 / Edmonds Center for the Arts

He's a homegrown blues legend. Tacoma's own Robert Cray is bringing his unique voice and guitar style to Edmonds next Tuesday at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

