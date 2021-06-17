Rita Moreno doesn't have time for 'sexual BS' anymore

The 89-year-old EGOT winner is the subject of a new documentary in theaters June 18. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Rita Moreno has been entertaining audiences for more than 70 years and is a rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.)

But a new documentary also explores her remarkable life off-screen, as a human who’s hurt, learned and grown.

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It examines her life via a series of themes: as an immigrant child, a teenager navigating Hollywood, a typecast Latinx actress, an abuse survivor, a wife and mother, an activist and mental health advocate.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Moreno about the film, her life, and what’s next.

HOLCOMB: "I need to gather myself for a minute because it is truly amazing to be talking to you. You've been a part of my entire life!”

MORENO: “Is that true? Does that mean The Electric Company taught you how to read on PBS?”

HOLCOMB: “I was only allowed to watch PBS as a child, so between Electric Company and the Muppet Show, it's everything I know.”

MORENO: “I love that! Good parents, that's terrific."

HOLCOMB: "(The documentary) starts with you saying something that feels a little revolutionary in this world that we currently live in, where everyone is on social media and desperate for fame. You say, 'Never believe anything about your fame or any of that bullsh*t, because it goes up and down.’”

MORENO: “That's right. If you’re going to take an audience's word for them loving you, you are in serious trouble. You have to love you. You wouldn't have to ask that of an audience if you felt good about yourself. And this is from an extremely famous person. If you have a bad view of who you are, which I did. But I grew up with such racial prejudice, people calling me 'spic' and all kinds of terrible names, I think you really need a third ear. To set you straight about how you really are unique and you are wonderful and it's true. People get so shy about that, and I'm saying what are you shy about? You're a good person! What's wrong with that?"

HOLCOMB: "You've always been on the front end of social activism, you are not afraid to say what you believe, and I love that about you as a woman. I'm wondering what are some of the things you just will not deal with anymore?"

MORENO: "Oh just about any kind of bullsh*t, but especially sexual bullsh*t. I mean, just because I'm going to be 90 in December when the (new West Side Story) movie opens, that doesn't matter. I'm still a woman. There are still ovaries there - they don't make babies anymore, but I'm still very much a woman."



HOLCOMB: "What do you most look forward to these days?”

MORENO: “Just being around. I think someone asked me that recently and I said, 'Well, I'd like to be alive by next year.' How's that?"



HOLCOMB: "Just know somebody that I work with said, 'They're going to have to update this documentary because she's got another 30 years of career ahead of her,' so...”

MORENO: “Oh that's nice, thank you."

HOLCOMB: "After so many roles over so many decades, is there one that resonates the most with you now?"



MORENO: "You know, at this stage in my life, one of the most important roles I ever did was a film written by Jules Fieffer and directed by Mike Nichols called Carnal Knowledge. My part, it was a small part but it was a very important part, is that of a call girl. And it's at the very end of the movie. I'm thinking, what a message that Pfieffer sent to men about the way they deal with women and about the way they see themselves. It's a fantastic scene. If you guys haven't seen Carnal Knowledge, do not miss it. Nowadays you can see anything you want! See Carnal Knowledge. But before that, absolutely you must see my Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It."

HOLCOMB: "And that is how you wrap up an interview."

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It is rated PG-13 and opens June 18 in the following area theaters: