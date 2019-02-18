SHORELINE, Wash. — Ridgecrest Public House is the perfect neighborhood pub- warm, friendly, and filled with good drinks and even better people. Oh, and did we mention the food trucks?

Ridgecrest Public House feature different food trucks for hungry guests.

Ellen Meny

Ridgecrest has beer, cider, wine and "soft cocktails"- non-alcoholic drinks. Most of the drinks they feature are from just north of Seattle.

The pub is just a block away from the Crest Cinema Theater. In the warmer months, their patio is dog-friendly, if the dog is well-behaved!

While the pub doesn't have a kitchen, they frequently feature different local food trucks. One favorite is Dojo Togo, the food truck offshoot of Bar Jojo in Edmonds.

Pork Belly Tacos from Dojo Togo

Ellen Meny

So, if you're looking for a cozy spot to spend chilly (and warm!) evenings, head to Ridgecrest Public House.

Ridgecrest Public House | 206-823-7792 | 520 NE 165th St, Shoreline

Mon 2/18, Ridgecrest Public House, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

