Ride a bull without leaving the bar

Tacoma’s Steel Creek gives customers the chance to test their balance and stamina. And that’s no bull. #k5evening #BadSports

TACOMA, Wash. — Bull riding has often been called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports. At Steel Creek American Whiskey Co. in Tacoma, it may just be the most fun.

KING 5 Evening’s Saint Bryan and Jim Dever, our resident “Bad Sports,” set out to conquer the country music nightclub’s mechanical bull, guided by expert bull rider and bartender June Kaepimai.

“I’ve learned it’s a lot better when you do it in shorts,” Kaepimai said and helpfully added, “We have scissors.”

The guys elect to keep their pants on. It makes for a slippery ride. Eight seconds? Maybe 8/10 of a second.

“This is one of those sports that looks easier than it really is,” Saint said.

No one gets hurt, thanks to the inflatable surface beneath the bull. But two bruised egos walk away from their short-lived career in the ring.