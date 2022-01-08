Reuben's Brews celebrates ten years with a block party

Reuben's Brews turns ten this year — and they're celebrating with a block party! #k5evening

SEATTLE — Reuben's Brews is a mainstay of the Ballard brewery district, and it's turning ten this year!

In celebration of the anniversary, Reuben's is planning a Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 6th, starting at 11 a.m. They're closing down NW 51st street for the block party, and they're bringing in food trucks, four different bands, limited edition merchandise, beer-flavored ice cream, and plenty of beer.

Ten of those beers are part of their 10th Anniversary Series, a special-edition collection of beers celebrating Reuben's birthday.

Reuben's began as a homebrewing project in 2010 for couple Adam and Grace. From there, it grew into a robust part of Seattle's beer culture, with three different locations and a bevy of fans. Grace and Adam's brother-in-law, Mike, joined as a brewer in 2012 and now owns Reuben's brewhouse location.