Resources for talking to kids about racism

SEATTLE — Although it has always been present, racism has emerged to the forefront of conversation and action this year.
People are protesting and advocating for change in Washington and beyond. Many organizations and people, including Evening, are showing their support for the unquestionable fact that Black Lives Matter.
With this push for change so prominent in our minds, it's a good idea to talk to your kids about these issues. It may be hard for some kids to understand the intricacies of racism and discussions around police brutality - and it may be hard as you as a parent to discuss those subjects in detail. But as PBS says on their website, even though it's a hard conversation to have, it's an important one.
Here are just some of the many resources you can use to help create meaningful discussion about serious issues:
- PBS has a full list of resources on how to talk to your kids about antiracism, and what that means.
- CNN and Sesame Street teamed up to offer a town hall discussion on racism. Kids can watch Elmo and his dad talk about what it means to protest, and why people are protesting.
- While not specifically catered towards the younger crowd, New Day NW has several recent discussions on racial equity and how to be an effective ally.
- The New York Times offers an article featuring a school counselor and a children's book author that gives parents advice for discussing racism with their children.
- Similarly, Vox has an article on the same topic featuring a psychologist.
- The Today Show has a feature on, "How to talk to kids about Racism, Protests and Injustice".
- The Center for Racial Justice in Education features a huge list of resources, including an activity book, conversation points and ways to educate yourself while you talk to your kids.
- As Dr. Kenya Hameed says in a Child Mind Institute article on the topic: “Racism is not new. These are ongoing problems. It’s going to take all of us changing the mentality and the mindset to work towards a better future and fix them.”
Hopefully these resources can help you and your children make that happen.
