Resources for talking to kids about racism

It might be tough to talk to kids about what's going on in the world right now, but it's important to do - here are some resources to help.

SEATTLE — Although it has always been present, racism has emerged to the forefront of conversation and action this year.

People are protesting and advocating for change in Washington and beyond. Many organizations and people, including Evening, are showing their support for the unquestionable fact that Black Lives Matter.

With this push for change so prominent in our minds, it's a good idea to talk to your kids about these issues. It may be hard for some kids to understand the intricacies of racism and discussions around police brutality - and it may be hard as you as a parent to discuss those subjects in detail. But as PBS says on their website, even though it's a hard conversation to have, it's an important one.

Here are just some of the many resources you can use to help create meaningful discussion about serious issues: