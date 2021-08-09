This Renton pub is the place to be for soccer fans

Pickled Onion has a great Happy Hour, with wells, shots and domestic beers coming in at $4. #k5evening

Located in Sunset Square Mall in Renton, Pickled Onion is a British pub that welcomes everyone who walks through their doors.

“It's the best — good family vibes,” said bartender Tammy Petersen.

Whether you’re looking for a great place to watch sports, play pool, sing karaoke, get your trivia on or shake it on the dance floor — they've got you covered!

“It has good drinks, it's affordable and the bartenders all know what I want,” said customer Sam Shaw.

The menu also includes traditional British dishes like fish and chips and bangers and mash.

“I like to think that we got the best prices of the hill,” said Pickled Onion owner Sean Erskine.

He's also a soccer enthusiast and overall fan. If you ask him what’s his favorite prop from the bar, his response will be the Millwall Football Club flag in the back wall.

But even if soccer isn't your go-to — you can bet your pickled onion this pub will be happy to stream your favorite sports game.

Open since 2003, this classic and friendly pub is a must-stop.