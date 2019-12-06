SEATTLE — Ready to float on a boat? Northwest Outdoor Center offers rentals, sales, and lessons for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. They make it super easy for anyone to enjoy the sun from Lake Union.

"Just grab a boat and get out on the water," says manager Dylan Meyer.

They also provide a service that keeps you on water year-round. For $250, an annual rental pass allows you to take out a kayak or paddleboard almost any time you want. It's an option for people who plan to spend many days on Lake Union, but don't want to deal with loading and transporting your own boat.

One, two or three person kayaks are available for up to four hours a day, and stand-up paddleboards are available for up to 2 hours a day. You can use it as often as you'd like EXCEPT for holidays and weekends in July and August (and through extreme weather conditions).

Northwest Outdoor Center | 2100 Westlake Ave N Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98109 | (206) 281-9694

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.