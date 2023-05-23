Family-run farm in Carnation is destination for pies, rides and award-winning beer - 2023's BNWE

There's a reason Remlinger Farms is the winner of Best Family Farm -- it's been a destination for families in Carnation since 1965. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

CARNATION, Wash. — Remlinger Farms is the winner of Best Family Farm in 2023's Best Northwest Escapes viewer's poll.

Since 1965, Remlinger Farms has been a destination for families in Carnation.

The family-run business dates back to Nathan Sherfey's great-grandfather.

"I think I was about 8 years old when I first started working here,” Sherfey said.

He loved pitching in during summers but made other life plans.

"I actually got my master’s in finance and thought I was going over to New York, Wall Street. And then I got pulled over to the farm,” he said. “No regrets! It means so much to me that I get to be a part of something that's so special, in so many people's lives."

Now a manager taking over operations for his grandfather, Sherfey said traditions like the petting zoo and berry picking will always be part of the farm’s appeal. But Remlinger is also adding to the fun.

In the park, there are several new rides including a Ferris wheel and a zipline.

"It's a 40-foot tower zipline and it goes 300 feet across a lake and through the trees, so it’s pretty fun,” Sherfey said.

The famous kids' train that shuttles families around the park has also been replaced with a shiny new model.

For teenagers, the farm added a brand new arcade with more than 20 games.

Adults will enjoy the other new addition, inside the dining area: a taproom.

Remlinger Brewing features cider and beer made on-site by an award-winning brewmaster.

"First year, entered into the Washington state competition and he won two medals,” Sherfey said.

There's also live music from local musicians every weekend.

Remlinger Farms has come a long way from its beginnings, as a produce stand. Sherfey said his family’s goal is to keep the tradition alive for years to come.