SEATTLE — If you don’t have your Thanksgiving menu figured out just yet, Chef Makini Howell has a squash soup recipe that will help make for a memorable meal.

If you want a totally meatless Thanksgiving or you want someone else to do the cooking, Makini's restaurant Plum Bistro has a big vegan catering menu to pick from. They're also taking reservations for a four-course dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

Makini Howell's Butternut Squash Soup

KING 5 Evening

Makini's Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

3 tbsps salted butter

1lb butternut squash, cubed

½ cup diced yellow onion

1 tbsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp nutmeg

salt & pepper

1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk (or soy milk)



Directions

In a large skillet melt the butter over a medium flame, then stir in the onion, butternut squash, brown sugar, and cinnamon, combining well. Cover skillet and allow ingredients to saute for 20 – 25 minutes until tender, stirring occasionally. Once the butternut has tenderized, thoroughly add the vegetable broth, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, and salt & pepper to the skillet, then cover once more and allow everything to simmer for 5 minutes. When ready, transfer mixture to food processor or high-powered blender, then blend until smooth. Pour the soup back into the skillet, then lastly stir in the milk (add more salt here if needed). Reduce flame to low and keep soup warm. When ready serve the butternut soup with additional drizzles of coconut milk and fresh thyme if desired.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.