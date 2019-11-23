SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse and Cafe was voted BEST DATE NIGHT in 2019's Best of Western Washington.

When you stroll into Ray's Boathouse and Cafe in Ballard, it's like you're walking onto a yacht (with all due respect to Carly Simon). So close to the water, it feels like you are on the water. "Everything we do is tied to the water," says their website.

The menu echoes that too. Start with Ray's Pacific Northwest Chowder (which includes house smoke bacon) or Crab Toast (not even sure what that is, but I like the sound of it) or maybe Warm Rosemary Gougères (Hard to spell, easy to eat).

Move on to Applewood Grilled Wild Alaskan King Salmon or perhaps Pan Seared Sea Scallops? Maybe Alaskan King Crab Legs?

And there's always a dessert-sized slot left in all of our stomachs, yes? So fill that up with Warm Washington Apple Crisp, Double Chocolate Brownie Cake (because single chocolate just isn't enough) and/or Vanilla Creme Brulee.

Seahawk Will Dissly and I sat at the Captain's Table...at least that's what WE called it.

In this setting dripping with romance (hence our Best Date Night award), you'll have difficulty not gazing into your significant other's eyes. But if you can look away, through the huge windows, you'll see boats, large and small, navigating Shilshole Bay. And if you time it just right, the sun will gently retire behind the Olympic Mountain Range.

Ray's Boathouse staff whoop it up after receiving the "Best Date Night" Award for "Evening's" Best of Western Washington viewers' poll.

