There's a rare private spa experience in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

On the brink of permanent closure due to pandemic restrictions, Hothouse Spa and Sauna's private spa rentals bring new hope to this Seattle institution. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Hot House Spa and Sauna spent their 20th anniversary shut down.

Because of state regulations during the pandemic and the size of the spa facility, owner Julio LaFleur could not feasibly open.

After nearly a year of being closed and a move to Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, he had an idea: Offer a private rental service for up to four people.

It was a huge change from what loyal customers were used to.

Hot House Spa spent two decades as a women only spa that catered to people of all income levels. It stayed open late so people could come after work and the price was affordable.

The facility has a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, and relaxation area.

"It was such a diversion from what we had been doing. It was a hail mary honestly," LaFleur shared. "I had lost my lease. The place was on the market. I thought I had lost my business for good."

But fortunately, his idea turned out to be a good one.

People like new parents Tonye Wokoma and Kat Noel are taking advantage of the private respite. We met them as they were finishing up a private session with the spa all to themselves.

"I'm used to going to spas where you are in spaces with lots of people and you have to tip toe around," Wokoma said. "Having privacy and the comfort of your own space is nice!"

"This is perfect as a new mom just needing a place where I can catch my breath and lay burdens down is really important," Noel shared.

A two hour rental of Hot House starts at $200 during non-peak hours, and nights and weekends start at $250 for two hours.