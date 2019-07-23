SEATTLE — The Seattle Humane Society called out all thrill-seekers for the chance to rappel down a Seattle skyscraper -- Tom Cruise style.

The event, "Mission Impawsible" held on July 21, was hosted by Over the Edge, a rappelling event company that helps nonprofits reach their fundraising goals. In fact, for the past two years, this has been one of Seattle Humane's biggest fundraisers.

When you're on top of the roof of a 40-story building, you're quick to realize how far you are from the ground. Especially when you're staring right down it.

"I've been doing this for years and still get to the top, look down, and whew," said Matt Jachowski of Over the Edge.

But how often are you going to find yourself hanging off of the building? Probably not very often.

"Some people just can't get over the physical response of fear," said Matt, "But that's no reason to get out and try."

So "try" is exactly what Extreme Jose did. He took an elevator and stairs to get to the top of the skyscraper, just to repel down. And did we mention he's afraid of heights?

When it was his turn, he did it -- with shaky hands and a smile on his face. All for a good cause.