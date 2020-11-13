An iconic Tukwila eatery closes for good

Randy's Restaurant has been a destination for aviation enthusiasts since 1981.

TUKWILA, Wash. — For nearly 40 years, it's been part community center, part museum. But this Tukwila diner, packed with model airplanes hanging from the ceiling and lined with aviation memorabilia, has met its match.

Customer Erin Throop said, "It takes a long time to make a collection like this."

Randy's Restaurant, at the south end of Boeing Field, has been a longtime hangout for nearby Boeing workers and visitors to the Museum of Flight.

Owner Richard Roadenizer said, "On the farm, we said, 'Don't beat a dead horse.' So, we have to close it."

With the pandemic clearing out much of the neighborhood, Roadenizer is heading for the hangar.

"A lot of our customers will miss (being) here," he said, "And we'll miss a lot of our customers."

This military man from the 82nd Airborne knows when it's time to make a strategic retreat. Ironically, the restaurant's final days are the busiest in years.

"I should have been closing every week," Roadenizer said with a laugh.

Customers savor one last look around, one more classic breakfast, and the final chance to remember another vanishing piece of Seattle history.

Throop said, "You can't replace it. So that's going to be sad to lose all that."