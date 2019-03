SEATTLE — Alcohol distilling is a male-dominated industry. Women who distill spirits are far outnumbered, but that's changing.

Seattle Cocktail Week, which goes from March 3-10, celebrates all things spirits- so naturally, they're also celebrating the women who make them. Their Female Distillers event on March 7th toasts women in the industry- some of whom work right here in Washington.

Scratch Distilling is just near the ferry in Edmonds.

Ellen Meny

Husband and wife team Bryan and Kim Karrick run Scratch Distillery in Edmonds. Kim is the head distiller, with a passion for gin- although Scratch distills 15 different spirits, so they don't discriminate.

Kim says she hopes more women join distilling in the future- she says many women have an excellent palate and sense of smell, so that's all the more reason to join the ranks.

Although distilling is still a male-dominated industry, more women are joining the ranks.

OOLA Distillery, which opened in 2010, slings spirits on Capitol Hill. They also make a wide range of spirits, although the distillery likes to experiment with different methods of distilling. You'll find barrel-finished gin and rosemary vodka there.

Blake Greenly is a distiller at OOLA who also works as their Marketing & Events Coordinator. Although she worked in bars before OOLA, distilling was a new world for her- but thanks to another woman distiller at OOLA, she quickly learned the ropes.

Blake at OOLA Distillery mostly works with gin.

Both Kim and Blake say the Seattle area is one of the best places to be a female distiller- most people are very open and accepting. In other parts of the country, not so much.

Change can be slow. But women distillers are raising the bar- and a glass- to make it happen.

Seattle Cocktail Week | March 3-10, 2019

Scratch Distillery | 190 Sunset Ave N. A, Edmonds, WA | 425-673-7046

OOLA Distillery | 1314 E Union St. Seattle, WA | 206-709-7909

