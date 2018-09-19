Ben Howard, Paramount Theatre - September 21

He's one of the hottest artist's to come out of the UK. Ben Howard is bringing his signature sound to our shores tomorrow night at the Paramount Theater.

Seattle Thunderbirds, ShoWare Center - September 22

It's time to let the puck fly. The Seattle Thunderbirds open their regular WHL season against the Portland Winterhawks this Saturday at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Native Gardens, Intiman Theatre - Now - September 30

It's a play about race, privilege, and gardening. The hot-button comedy Native Gardens is playing now through September 30 at the Intiman Theatre.

Fremont Oktoberfest, Fremont - September 21 - 23

Seattle’s largest and oldest beer festival is back! The Fremont Oktoberfest will bring together some of the best beers around. It all goes down Friday through Sunday on the streets of Fremont.

