Rainbow hair has been a trend for a while now--on your head, that is.

Some people appear to be taking their love of multiple hues to other areas of their body, however.

"Unicorn" underarm hair has been popping up in cities all around the world. People from St. Louis to Austin to Stockholm are taking part in the armpit action.

While the trend may not be for everyone, you can be as subtle or as bold as you'd like. YouTuber "Official Rainbow Girl" even has a tutorial on how to do it yourself in the comfort of your own home.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.