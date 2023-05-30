Rain or shine, Seattle artist Robin Layton captures beauty in the Pacific Northwest

Robin Layton's new photography book "rain" contains 146 pictures of droplets, puddles, reflections and other images celebrating wet weather. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A Pulitzer Prize-nominated photographer from Seattle has done what some think is impossible: make the Northwest’s notoriously wet weather a thing of beauty.

Robin Layton’s new photography book “rain” includes nearly 150 images of droplets, puddles, reflections and other imagery.

"Rain has a very negative connotation, right?” Layton said. “I actually think rain is beautiful because it distorts reality. And when you really look at what rain can create, either right before or right after, it's quite amazing."

It's also nothing new to Layton, who's shot in all manner of Northwest weather - first, during her work as a photojournalist for the Seattle P.I. (she once snapped a famous front page image of Ken Griffey Jr. under a celebratory pile.)

After 16 years with newspapers, she became a visual artist and started working with celebrity clients like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Barack Obama.

She also published photography books about everything from basketball to the natural wonders of Lake Washington.

She was inspired to create “rain” after 2022's record precipitation.

"After it rained for three months, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Layton said. “Rain! Hello, I live in Seattle. Seattle equals rain.”

She shot images for the book exclusively for about a year.

"There are 146 (pictures) that I love that are in the book,” she said.

The cover photo is one of the most striking, taken through a clear umbrella at Mount Vernon’s tulip festival. Bursts of color make up the background, and each individual raindrop in the foreground reflects tulips. It’s completely real – no Photoshop involved.

"I was a photojournalist for 16 years so I have that mentality of making it real and not Photoshopping,” Layton said. “Everything I shoot is from camera to paper, which I'm really proud of."

With only 750 copies of the book available, “rain” is a special edition fine art coffee table book.

Any of Layton’s images can be purchased as fine art pieces, and she also creates original one-of-a-kind works combining her photos with found objects (mostly vintage and antique.) Examples include pictures framed by foundry pieces and video installations mounted in the window space of old car doors.

Her own house is decorated by her work.

"I think the creation comes first, and then I'll find a spot for it,” Layton said. “I need more walls."

Layton believes passion equals purpose in art and life.

"Everything I've done since I left the newspaper world has been a personal project,” she said. “It doesn't matter if you're full-time working at another job, find a personal project that you love and just dive in. You'll be surprised what can come from it."

“rain” costs $395 and every copy is signed and numbered. It’s available on Layton’s website.