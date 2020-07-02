With the seasonal celebrations behind them, the Clipper Race teams are returning to a more typical standard of life on the ocean. Most teams have experienced a change in predicted weather conditions. With no clear established front-runner in The Whitsundays, Heart of the Great Barrier Reef - it’s all to play for in this race.

But just because you are out of the Southern Ocean though, it doesn’t mean that the conditions are any easier - the Tasman Straits await…

“This is not glamour sailing at all, I think you only get a real perspective on how small and insignificant the human race is,” said Seattle Team Skipper David Hartshorn.

“It’s a challenge, is moments that you wonder why you are here,” said Timothy Morgan.

“The physicality of the race is hard, but actually is more the mental side of things,” said Lyndsay Barnes.

Leg 4 is unfolding as a close race, with the majority of the fleet surfing their way east, towards Tasmania within close proximity of one another. Team's positions are continually changing in the race around the Australian coastline, making the living conditions hard for the crew below the deck.

“From time to time you doubt your self and you will say, can I do this?” said Queenie Wang.

“I think the reality of this is that I really miss my family,” said Dawn Widdowson.

As the team routes north for a challenging race to port on the eastern Australian seaboard, the huge ocean swells, so popular with the Aussie surfers on the east coast, continue to challenge kit, sails and crew stamina. This leg will test you mentally, physically and emotionally.

