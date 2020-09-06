Quilcene 2020 grads celebrate 'banner' year

The town's unique salute to all 17 of this year's seniors.

QUILCENE, Wash — It's cap and gown handout day for the Quilcene Rangers' class of 2020.

And it's been a senior year like no other.

In fact, it's been a banner year for the whole class.

Drive through town, and you'll see.

“Every single one of the kids is represented in Quilcene on the highway with their very own banner," said Sharon Redmon, mom of a senior and a teacher in a neighboring district. “We were able to hang up 17 senior banners around town and it's been a real great thing for the kids."

Redmon spearheaded the effort, raising almost 5000 dollars in less than a day. Smiling seniors now hang over town along the stretch of Highway 101 that serves as Quilcene's mainstreet.

“I was hoping maybe it would give them just a little bit of a sense of how much their community supports them,” said Redmon.

Support that’s much needed for a senior year turned upside down by the pandemic.

“It was a really cool thing for them to do for us,” said senior Harmony Scholz who posed for the photo on her banner with a football, because she's a lineman on the football team.

“So my senior year I finally got the courage to join the boys football team? And I just wanted that to be the picture.”

Jessica Gossett loves seeing her son Matthew flying high above town...and says he does too.

"You couldn't ask for a more supportive school, a more supportive town."

The love this small town has for their 17 seniors is clear at the socially distanced drive through where kids pick up graduation gear as the whole town cheers them on.

“Each and every one of these kids should be recognized because of the special qualities that they have and bring to Quilcene," said Redmon.

So, congratulations Anastasia, Corden, Dallas, Holdem, Harmony, Issac, Issac, Kristian, Leanna, Lauren, Lexis, Maddie, Max, Matthew, Rebekah, Ysabella and Zachary!

Go get em. Stay safe. And don't forget where you came from.