SEATTLE — I now pronounce you SHAMAZING.

Megan and Hayden had a one-of-a-kind wedding when they won a contest put on by Elysian Brewing and Seattle Pride. Their officiant? The one and only Jonathan Van Ness from the hit show Queer Eye.

Jonathan Van Ness celebrates with newlywed #MarryUsJVN contest winners, Megan and Haden, at Elysian Brewing’s Capitol Hill brewpub in Seattle on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Matt Mills McKnight/Invision for Elysian Brewing/AP Images)

Invision for Elysian Brewing/AP

Megan and Hayden have been together for seven years. They met at the University of South Carolina and eventually moved to Washington state, just south of Seattle.

Megan says they've always been passionate about advocating for LGBTQ+ rights. Jonathan Van Ness is an advocate himself, which makes the wedding even more special- for Megan and Hayden, Jonathan is a role model.

#MarryUsJVN contest winners, Megan (middle) and Haden (middle-right), cut wedding cakes from various LGBTQ+ friendly bakeries, after being officiated by LGBTQ+ advocate Jonathan Van Ness (right) at Elysian Brewing’s Capitol Hill brewpub in Seattle, Washington on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Matt Mills McKnight/Invision for Elysian Brewing/AP Images)

Invision for Elysian Brewing/AP

After officiating the wedding, a private ceremony with no media videography allowed, Jonathan helped the happy couple cut one of their many wedding cakes. Each cake was made by an LGBTQ+ friendly Seattle baker.

No word yet on where Megan and Hayden will go for their honeymoon -- after the wedding, they had to go right back to work. But they definitely plan to travel in the future!

