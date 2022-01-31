x
Challah bread galore at this cozy Queen Anne coffee shop

Queen Anne Coffee Co. is a cozy neighborhood coffee spot with delicious cinnamon rolls and challah bread. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5
One of Queen Anne Coffee Co's specialties is challah bread.

SEATTLE — If you're looking for the perfect cozy coffee shop, head over to Queen Anne Coffee Co.

Currently, coffee concoctions like the Red Velvet Mocha and Golden Latte keep customers warm and toasty in the winter. And, their challah bread is a sweet and salty treat that's perfect for these gray days. The chocolate challah bread is also a great option.

Credit: KING 5
Their chocolate challah is out of this world.

They're also known for their cinnamon rolls, which you can buy at the cafe or take to bake at home — so you can indulge any time of day!

Queen Anne Coffee Co. is open every day from 7 a.m to 5 p.m.

