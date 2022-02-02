Puyallup home to Catapult Adventure Park, a new indoor mega attraction

Wet weather won't put a damper on family fun. #k5evening

PUYALLUP, Wash. — It may be raining outside, but inside the 45-thousand square foot Catapult Adventure Park in Puyallup, kids are climbing, sliding, leaping, even celebrating birthday parties.

"We used to do trampoline parks," Matt Jones said. "Catapult Adventures is kind of a new thing we came up with in the last two years."

Located inside the old Piggly Wiggly on Puyallup's East Main Avenue, the park has 25,000 square feet of interconnected inflatables. Each one offers a different way for kids to have a ball.

Lainey Walker says it's fun for kids like herself.

"It's nice that you can play here when it's not nice outside, and you can burn your energy," she said.

Jessica Adams watches her children tackle the ropes course high above the action.

"Once you're harnessed in there's no way to fall out so it's very safe," Jones said. "It's a five-point harness. And across each interconnected column is a different attraction.

"Actually, I'm surprised my daughter's up doing the obstacle course right now," Adams said. "So it's good. It's good. A little self-confidence and building up some courage for sure."

I too could use a boost in confidence which is why I try the speed slide.

"The speed slide is similar to what you would find at a fair," Jones said. "Our tube slide is probably our more major slide attraction. On that, the kids get on an inner tube type blow up to slide down and jump into a 5-foot airbag."

The final attraction may be a favorite for moms and dads. Massage chairs. You may feel like you could use one if you try to keep up with your kids.