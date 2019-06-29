PUYALLUP, Wash — It's an eventful summer for Makenzie Childs. She and her team at The Dance Academy in Puyallup are heading to Disneyland for a national competition. While the team hopes to take first place, the fact that Makenzie is dancing at all is a win.

Nearly two years ago, while on a field trip to a pumpkin patch, Makenzie collapsed. Her parents didn't know it at the time, but that was the exact moment Makenzie suffered a stroke. She was only five years old. Thinking her illness was merely the flu, they took her to the urgent care where she was diagnosed with a concussion. It was soon after that though, her condition took a turn for the worse. Makenzie ended up in the Emergency Department at Tacoma's Mary Bridge where they received a huge shock.

"When the doctor started talking stroke, you know (it was) just devastation," said mom Jamie Childs.

The doctor delivered another blow when he told Makenzie's parents that the damage was irreversible.

"We were looking at her with all these tubes, all these machines hooked up to her," said dad Shawn Childs. "How does she recover from this? Is this her life now?"

Makenzie with her parents after her stroke.

Jamie Childs

With the future uncertain, Makenzie's family turned to Seattle Children's and its comprehensive stroke program. There they received hopeful news from Dr. Catherine Amlie-Lefond.

"She was very honest with us and upfront," Jamie said. "(She) goes we can't determine what her future holds, (but) we're going to try everything."

Makenzie underwent weeks of intense therapy to relearn the movement and functions she lost after the stroke. Luckily, she had people like dance instructor Shari Furnstahl standing beside her.

"All of her physicians and all of her support team really rallied," said Shari. "One of the things they said was go back to dance. Go back to what you love."

Makenzie's parents say dance turned into another form of therapy – one which involved her friends.

Makenzie Childs with her dance team at a recent competition.

Jamie Childs

"It's fun for her," said Shawn. "She's around a lot of other kids. They're doing the same movements that she's doing."

While Makenzie returned to dance, her parents started advocating for pediatric stroke awareness. The got involved with Pediatric Stroke Warriors and recently shared Makenzie's story at a gala with other survivors. They want to educate other families about the signs and symptoms of strokes in children.

"I think everybody in their life searches for a platform to speak out and help and ours happened when she had a stroke," said Jamie.

They say detection and treatment are paramount. They want other kids to have the same outcome and to what they love – just like Makenzie.

