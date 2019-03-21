SEATTLE — We first met Geo Quibuyen and Chera Amlag when they were preparing to open their Hood Famous Ballard Bakeshop.

"We definitely outgrew it," Amlag says.

The Filipino-inspired offerings were such a hit that Quibuyen and Amlag are setting out to conquer another 'hood, the Chinatown-International District.

"A second location where we can actually have people sit down and host them," Amlag says.

The couple both have roots in the I.D.

"He worked at the Wing Luke Museum," Amlag says, "and I worked at a nonprofit working with youth."

They're eager to return to this neighborhood where Filipino eateries once thrived.

"Passionate about sharing culture," Amlag adds.

The Hood Famous Cafe and Bar offers unique food and drinks, including coffee drinks infused with the popular purple yam, ube, plus offerings to grab and go.

Amlag says, "We thought a lot about how do we take the flavors of a Filipino breakfast and put that in something that could be easily taken out?"

The answer?

"We did it in a quiche form, and so you can still take a slice and have the flavors of corned beef hash or the flavors of these Filipino breakfasts in a quiche."

Not to be missed are their famous cheesecakes including, of course, that beautiful purple ube.

"I don't think the community's gonna let us let go of the purple."

Hood Famous Cafe and Bar, 504 5th Ave S Suite 107A, Seattle, WA 98104

