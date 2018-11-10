UNION, WASH. — In Union, there's a unique pumpkin patch that's well worth the drive to get to it.

"It's a beautiful drive, you come down, drive along the shores of Hood Canal," Paul Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Farms, said. "We have fifty acres of pumpkins planted. This is a real farm when they come out, it's not a little small plot with a lot of pumpkins brought in. You go out in the field and you have to pull the pumpkin off the vine, so be prepared."

Paul said the farm aims to make everything at the farm fun and affordable. Five dollars admission includes the hay maze, corn maze, and unlimited hay rides out to the pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin patch visitors haul their hand-picked treasures back home.

"Ride the wagon as much as you want, go back and forth, play in the hay maze all day and then we have the food venders here on the weekends so, you can go get something to eat," William Hunter, co-owner of the farm, explained.

The farm estimates about twenty thousand visitors come to the patch each season to pick out a pumpkin.

"The best part is watching the little kids run around and try and pick out the perfect pumpkin," Paul said.

Hunter Farms is open through October 31st.

Hunter Farms, 1921 E State Route 106 Union, WA 98592

