Seattle, Wash. — Prost! in West Seattle is a perfect place to celebrate Oktoberfest any time of the year. It's an authentic German style pub that's been a part of this neighborhood since 2008. This cozy space welcomes families (kids welcome until 9 pm) and fans of European biers. Prost! pro tip: don't complain if your brew comes to the table with a big head of foam.

A European style pour from Prost! A big foamy head makes bier taste better and makes it easier to digest.

Erickson, Anne

"So a European pour is a different kind of pour than what you get in the United States most of the time. It's a three stage pour, where you try to build a nice head on top of the bier," said Matt Hammer, GM of Prost! as he demonstrated the pour - which takes some patience.

Matt Hammer pulls bier European style at Prost!

Erickson, Anne

A foamy pour helps the bier give off carbon dioxide gas, which releases the aromas and enhances the bier's flavor. And those bubbles actually help make the bier easier to digest.

We love gigantic Bavarian pretzels! This one from Prost! in West Seattle

Erickson, Anne

The German fare here includes giant pretzels with two kinds of mustard, a Brotzeit Teller, which is sliced German meats, cheese, radishes, apples and gewürzgurken (pickles!), and a Kassler Rippchen mit Sauerkraut - a smoked pork tenderlion that is legendary.

Kassler Rippchen mit Sauerkraut - AKA smoked pork tenderlion at Prost!

Erickson, Anne

Prost! lives up to it's name -- it's a warm, cheery, friendly place that will make you want to raise a glass and salute finding a new favorite place for cozy camaraderie.

Prost! 3407 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

