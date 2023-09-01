Prominent Seattle artist changes his focus

A new series of paintings humanizes a part of life in downtown Seattle many would like to ignore. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Every city is unique in many ways, and most of the time, street art can tell this story. Like culture, sports, and, of course, the people who live in it.

"Murals are different in the way that everyone sees it," said local artist Baso Fibonacci who has a passion for creating big art pieces.

"I prefer painting murals because I want to feel like you could almost like walk into the scene," Fibonacci said.

Fibonacci creates these large-scale murals even though he has the challenge of being on a wheelchair.

"Since I'm disabled, I can't get high up on walls. So yeah, I mean, there's a lot of challenges," Fibonacci said.

Photographs might be able to be able capture a lot, but according to Fibonacci painting offers a much deeper perspective.

"From a picture, you can only see a flat surface, but when you paint from life, you can look around like 'Oh, OK, the leaf is doing this,' you know?" Fibonacci said, while painting a plant.

Some of Fibonacci's paintings tell the story of a side of Seattle that most of us want to forget.

"It's about what's going on in the city. Focusing on the subculture of drugs and homeless people. They are an important part of our society," Fibonacci said.

Often, they are a portion of our society without a voice. Using art to bring a spotlight to them might be a good thing.

"[I want to] Take a picture of this moment in time and talk about this moment in time, both colorful and beautiful and dynamic. I want people to experience it," said Fibonacci. "I mean, I'm not trying to glorify drug use at all. My brother died from a lifetime of heroin use."

While his art might not be for everyone, Fibonacci welcomes the discourse.

"I know not everyone loves it. There are a lot of people that I think are probably like not feeling it. I like to hear it. I like to know what people think. Good or bad for sure," Fibonacci said.

The main idea of these paintings is to create some type of awareness and compassion.

"There are people who have stories," Fibonacci said.

Whether you like it or not, this is part of the history of this city and a big reality of our streets.