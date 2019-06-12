SEATTLE — Two designers are bringing Seattle style to the 18th season of Project Runway on Bravo!

Melanie Trygg of Eastsound and Jenn Charkow of Seattle are both contestants on this season of Project Runway.

Jenn's brand Stone Crow Designs features eco-friendly fashion with an edgy, dark twist. She started her company in 2010 after being laid off from her corporate design job. Jenn uses the most eco-friend fabrics she can find- organic cotton, organic bamboo, hemp, tencel and much more.

Melanie's KLÄD Apparel brand features modern, architectural womenswear. Her designs have been featured at the AMCO NYC Fall Fashion Week Runway Presentation during New York Fashion Week in 2017 and at Portland Fashion Week.

These Seattle-area contestants, Melanie Trygg and Jenn Charkow, are bringing their talents to the 18th season of Project Runway.

NBC

The hosts and judges are ready for this season, too. Host Christian Siriano is especially excited about how diverse the designers are.

"It's so interesting, the designers are from such diverse groups," he says. "But they all bring someone very different."

And as for the Seattle-area designers?

"I think the Seattle designers, they're doing pretty good," Christian said, but then added, "No spoilers."

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.