Professional skateboarder Sean Malto visited the Emerald City to promote a big event

SEATTLE — Street League Skateboarding is coming back to the Pacific Northwest this summer for the first time in over a decade as part of its 2022 world tour. This comes as skateboarding reaches new heights in popularity following its Olympic debut last summer.

The SLS Championship Tour is recognized as the world’s premier professional street skateboarding competition. Events take place on custom-built, one-of-a-kind, SLS-certified plazas in major cities around the world, with the best in the sport competing for the highest stakes.

“This is really our NBA, or NFL, it’s huge,” said professional skateboarder and SLS Super Crown World Champion (2011) Sean Malto. "For us, it's an opportunity to skate in a league like this.”

Each SLS Championship Tour stop will also once again feature custom-designed skate plazas that challenge top pros and up-and-coming talents, pushing them to take skateboarding to new heights. These best-in-class live event experiences offer thrilling entertainment for millions of fans.

This is the event where you can see the sport’s best skaters and biggest personalities, including defending champions Jagger Eaton (USA) and Pamela Rosa (BRA), SLS icons Nyjah Huston (USA) and Rayssa Leal (BRA), as well as the full Tokyo Olympic Games podium — led by gold medalists Yuto Horigome (JPN) and Momiji Nishiya (JPN) — vie for a chance to raise the most coveted trophy in street skateboarding.

“Street League is the best skaters in the world," Malto said. "It is one of the highest levels of skateboarding you will ever see."

The 2022 SLS Championship Tour's second stop is at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett, August 13-14.

“The Pacific Northwest has a great skate scene, but there's not a lot of events that happen here.”