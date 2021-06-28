Happy Pride! These Seattle-area businesses and people are proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community

As Pride Month comes to a close, we wanted to shine a light on people and businesses proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community year-round.
Come with us as we visit LGBTQ+-owned businesses and chat with people from the community!
You need to visit these three LGBTQ+-owned businesses in Seattle
Laura Clise runs Intentionalist, an online directory and marketplace that makes it easy to find and support diverse small businesses in Washington and beyond. She picked out three awesome LGBTQ+-owned spots to check out in Seattle: Fulcrum Coffee/Fulcrum Cafe (Belltown), Footprint Wine Tap (Capitol Hill) and Marination ma kai (West Seattle).
This auto repair shop is changing more than just oil
Repair Revolution is an auto-repair shop founded by Eli Allison. The shop is different. As some of the employees like to joke, they put the “gay” in “ga-rage”. It's especially friendly to the LGBTQ community but welcomes anyone with a car.
This Woodinville gymnastics facility seeks to create a safe space for athletes
Ascend Gymnastics in Woodinville didn't wait for Pride Month to express a symbol of acceptance and pride. When you walk through the doors two things catch your attention: The American Flag and the Pride Flag.
Learn how Pride Week started
It's a statement and a celebration. But when Seattle Pride Week began back in 1974, it was also an act of courage. David Neth moved to Seattle around the same time and wanted to create an event worthy of his new city's potential.
Mary Lambert was the key to completing Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' hit song "Same Love"
Sometimes a song can change people's lives. And sometimes, one of those people is the singer.
In 2012, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis asked Mary Lambert to help complete the song, "Same Love." It became a hit and a gay rights anthem.
