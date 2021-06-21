Pride trend: Rainbow hair and nails!

There are several spots in Western Washington where you can achieve the rainbow hair and nails of your dreams.

SEATTLE — What better way to show your Pride than with rainbow hair and nails? This trend has been around for awhile, but rainbow and mermaid hair are both making a major come back - here are a few spots in Western Washington where you can achieve the rainbow hair and nails of your dreams!

For nails, Varnish Seattle - where Ellen got her nails done -specializes in fun and unique gel nail designs. Check out nail artist Emily's Instagram for more Pride ideas. Another nail artist in Seattle, Peka, creates fabulous and detailed designs for any occasion.

In Seattle, Coupe Rokei Salon - the salon that did Ellen's fabulous rainbow hair - is available for everything from cuts and natural color to the more vivid end of the spectrum.