Everett — Here's the scuttlebutt about Scuttlebutt Brewing's Restaurant & Pub. It's near the Everett waterfront, so on a clear day you'll catch a glimpse of boats floating on the water. And it's a great place to bring the kids- Kim Holcomb is a longtime fan!

She's also a longtime fan of their beer-battered fries. They're best eaten with Scuttlebutt's Wagyu Beef Bacon Burger- and a tall pint of one of their many beers, of course. Whether you're a fan of IPAs or prefer darker beers, they have plenty of choices.

Scuttlebutt Brewing's Wagyu burger (with bacon) with beer-battered fries is a perfect companion to a pint.

Scuttlebutt also house-makes their own root beer. It's a great drink kids, or anyone with a sweet tooth who appreciates a seriously good root beer float. And for those who might like a little more refined fare, the restaurant also serves up dishes like Blackened Salmon Pasta.

This Blackened Salmon Pasta is delicious and decadent!

But one of the showstoppers of the menu is their Pretzel Platter. This is one GIANT pretzel- complete with sauerkraut, bratwurst, and a cheesy dip. Dig in, drink up, and hit up Scuttlebutt!

If you're hungry, try Scuttlebutt Brewing's giant pretzel- it goes perfectly with a cold beer!

Scuttlebutt Brewing Restaurant & Pub | 1205 Craftsman Way #101, Everett | 425-257-9316

