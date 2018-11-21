Skagit County’s first self-serve beer taps are now pouring inside The Woolley Market.

Located off State Street in Sedro-Woolley, the market is a cornerstone of downtown housed inside an almost century-old building.

The interior has an early 1900's mercantile feel, featuring fresh food from local vendors, house-smoked meats and house-made sausage in the deli, and now – a self-serve tap system.

It operates kind of like a frozen yogurt shop.

Customers show their identification and start a tab - they can buy up to 24 ounces at a time.

They’re given a card that digitally links to the taps, allowing them to select whichever beverage they want to taste.

The taps carry a purposefully local selection of cider, wine and beer.

"One of them is Farmstrong Brewing, they're in Mount Vernon, opened for about three years,” said Woolley Market co-owner Will Honea. “They source most of their grain and malt from local growers here in Skagit County, and so it's an entire supply chain thing - we're shortening our supply lines, we're eliminating corporate middlemen and we're really forming economic relationships in our community."

Customers can re-fill their cards after using the 24 ounces allowed. Employees can also fill growlers to-go.

"It's just a whole new way to experience beer because instead of waiting for someone to pour you an entire pint, you can get whatever quantity you want of whatever quantity, and try everything without holding anybody up,” Honea said.

The taps officially debut December 1 but visitors are already enjoying a soft opening.

The Woolley Market is open daily from 9 am – 8 pm.

