Poulsbo's positive pop artist celebrates a dream coming true

Cory Bennett Anderson has a one-man exhibit at Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. #k5evening

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — If you want to see proof of the power of positive thinking, you'll find it right now at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art.

"It's a dream come true!" says Cory Bennett Anderson, a neo-pop artist we met at his Poulsbo home a year ago when his vivid portraits were just starting to get noticed.

" I try to find an icon that has done something special with their voice and really stood out for something that matters," Bennett said then, "And it inspires me to say 'Hey if they have a voice and they used it for positivity I can do the same'."

It's not just the subjects of Anderson's portraits that have people talking. It's the process. He covers his paintings with spray paint and then, piece by piece, removes strips of paper to reveal the subject. In this case, it's a thoughtful portrait of the writer Maya Angelou.

"I think the reason I choose Maya is that I'm so influenced by her words in a positive way," he told us.

You'll find the writer and many more in the exhibit "Heroes", Anderson's first major solo museum exhibit.

"I just can't help smile the biggest smile," he says.

Anderson's heroes include many you'll recognize. Thanks to QR technology, you'll also be able to hear them giving historic speeches.

Anderson, who often leads community mural projects, wants visitors to get hands-on at his exhibit, with stickers featuring words that are special to him like "love" and "community".

"When you come to a museum you're usually not supposed to touch the art but here in this example you are," he says. "You are able to contribute to this painting and experience therapy that is art."

Anderson's favorite thing about the exhibit, which runs through January 30, 2022, is getting to talk to visitors and spreading his message of positivity.