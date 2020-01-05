COVID-19 causes run on Poulsbo-made elderberry syrup

Anti-viral properties make this old remedy newly popular

POULSBO, Wash. — Diana Frazier makes elderberry syrup in her Poulsbo area kitchen. She holds up a Mason jar full of them during a Zoom interview and show-and-tell.

"This is them in a jar, they're like little teeny teeny tiny berries. These are dried berries but they're so tiny."

Ever since the COVID-19 crisis broke out in Washington, bottles of her syrup have been selling out - at 24 dollars apiece - as fast as she can make them.

"Around March 11, maybe a little bit earlier, I restocked the (web)site at night, I woke up in the morning, everything was sold."

She started making this folk remedy 5 years ago for her family, because her kids kept bringing colds and the flu home from school. Elderberries grow in the Northwest, but she buys European black elderberries for her syrup, because they have more of the compounds that give the plant its potency, she says.

When friends started asking for her syrup, Diana started Poulsbo Elderberry in 2018.

Elderberries are believed to support immunity - studies support the claim.

“It is anti-viral - and just a quick Google search and you can find actual studies, not random blogs, you can find studies that show that it is known to reduce the length and the severity of influenza.”

She had no idea a brand-new virus would create demand for her old-fashioned concoction. And despite the fact she can't make it fast enough, she also makes it clear that this purple syrup is not a COVID cure.