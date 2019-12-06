CENTRALIA, Washington — From the moment it opened right in the heart of Centralia, the Tiki Tap House has been the talk of the town.

“The concept here is to kind of create a vacation without having to leave town,” says owner Jordan Peabody.

The vacation comes in the form of one island-inspired pizza.

“We always get the Freaky Tiki,” says Kaytlyn Vanasse.

With macadamia nuts, Canadian Bacon, pineapple and coconut, a single cheesy slice of the Freaky Tiki is like a tour of the Hawaiian Islands.

“It's just a great combination,” says Vanasse.

“That pizza pretty much outsells everything else by a rate of about 4 to 1,” says Peabody, “so that's a big seller. Our #1 seller far and away the last three years.”

In between pouring pineapple-infused IPAs and prepping tropical salads, Peabody tried to strike gold a second time. The result is the Spamango Bay.

“People are either scared to death of it or they absolutely love it to death,” says Peabody.

Over white garlic sauce and a generous portion of cheese, the Spamango comes with chunks of spam followed by mangos - yes mangos—onions, and get this: Hawaiian kettle chips.

“It sounds like a really strange flavor combination but for some reason it just seems to work,” says Peabody.

You can't imagine how good it smells out of the oven. It’s definitely crunchy, thanks to the chips. We liked it.

You don't have to live on an island to get a taste of the islands. Just follow your nose to the Tiki Tap House.

Tiki Tap House is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30-9:30 PM and is located at 404 N Tower Ave in Centralia.

