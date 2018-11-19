Portland, OR — At the Hotel Deluxe, best buddies Hamilton and Juan Carlos are in for a treat. They are both dogs and they have come with their pet parents for a most untraditional take on afternoon tea.

It’s a tea service made especially for them. Baked in house by the hotel's pastry chefs, the cheddar scones and peanut butter cookies are a big hit. Especially the peanut butter frosting.

“We use all-natural ingredients,” says chef Sarah Sparks. “No sugar added. They’re healthy for the pets and an excellent treat for mid-day.”

Juan Carlos even sips a soothing nerve calming herbal tea made by Teapet.

“It is a little silly and it's probably not the weirdest thing you can do in Portland but it might be up there,” admits pet parent Kate Buska.

Pet Tea: where every proper dog gets a seat at the table.

If you'd like to try pet tea at Hotel Deluxe the cost is $39 for adults $18 for children, and $20 per pet. You need to make reservations 48 hours in advance.

