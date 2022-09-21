Pick your own flowers at this farm in Port Townsend

Wilderbee Farm has U-Pick blooms, makes mead, and welcomes visitors. #k5evening

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Wilderbee Farm in Port Townsend is powered by flowers.

"At our heart we're an organic U-pick farm. And we're an experience farm so people can come and pick bouquets, create their own flower arrangements," said Casey Reeter, who owns the farm with her husband Eric. "Whatever they want to do, it's up to them. We're the grower, they're the creator.”



This 12-acre farm also grows and distills lavender and has a ceramics studio you can rent. There are trails for walking, and there's a flock of rare British soay sheep to feed. And it might be the only place where you can see chicken tetherball.



“It's a little-known fact that chickens have for centuries known how to play tetherball and excel at it,” Eric said, tying an apple to a string then releasing it for the flock of chickens to peck.

Flowers come full circle here: bees make honey from them, then the farm makes mead from the honey and serves it in a cozy meadery they built on-site. Like the blooms it began with — this peaceful place just keeps growing.



"What we wanted was two acres and a flower garden, and things kinda snowballed from there,” Eric said. “Bigtime!” Casey added.



At the end of September, the U-pick flowers will fade, and apples and pumpkins will be ready for guests to harvest. No matter what the season, Wilderbee Farm has a bounty for anyone who stops by.

“We like to share what we do here with other folks, they get a lot of joy out of the location and the farm and we get a lot of joy out of that,” Eric said.

“We really like to make a place for people to come and relax, and that's kind of our mission,” Casey said.