If you've never had the privilege of experiencing a New England autumn, fall in Port Gamble is the next best thing.

A quaint mill town, Port Gamble was established in 1853 by its founders, Pope and Talbot, who modeled the village on their Maine hometown of East Machias.

Much of the architecture in Port Gamble is inspired that in Maine; the historic St. Paul's church is an exact replica of the one in East Machias.

During the autumn season, there is plenty to see and do in Port Gamble. Explore the leaf-strewn sidewalks, dip into The Painted Lady for some antique shopping, and warm up after spending the day in the crisp fall air at Scratch Kitchen with a bowl of tomato pesto soup.

On a more spine-chilling note, the town of Port Gamble has become a hot spot for paranormal activity investigators. It is rumored to be one of the most haunted places in Washington. The Walker-Ames House in particular is known for many chilling stories and sightings by visitors.

For a spooky time or one that just celebrates the season, make a bet on Port Gamble.

