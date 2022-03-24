This West Seattle store brings joy with balloons

Poptastic is a colorful balloon shop in West Seattle that you don't want to miss. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Kariba Jack and balloons go together like cheese and macaroni.

"I have been obsessed with balloons since high school," Jack said. "Actually, probably before high school. And I always would gift balloons to the most random people in high school."

So it's only natural that she woke up one day and decided to open up a store entirely dedicated to balloons: Poptastic.

Located in West Seattle, the party supply store specializes in balloons and balloon garlands. Jack stocks her store for every holiday, swapping out pink hearts for green shamrocks and so on and so forth. But no matter what time of the year, her shop is filled with color.

"I feel like it does give that feel-good vibe," Jack said. "Because the lights, ambiance, then you see a whole bunch of colorful balloons!"

Jack offers both walk-in balloon orders — she'll fix you up a darling balloon bundle — as well as advance online orders for larger requests. You can even step up to her balloon bar and pick out the colors you want yourself.

She also makes custom balloon garlands for events — for extra big ones, they can take hours to make! But the end result is worth it.

"They are essentially balloons that are strung together," Jack said. "I always call mine organic garlands, because they're always different. You're never gonna see two that actually look the same."

During her time as a balloon business owner, Jack has discovered that a balloon needs no excuse.

"You hear everything," she says. "Last Saturday, someone came in and they ordered balloons. And it was for their dog's birthday."