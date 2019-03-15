SEATTLE — Don't be surprised if you see Spider-Man or Captain Marvel walking around downtown Seattle this weekend. Emerald City Comic Con is back in town at the Washington State Convention Center.

The event is four full days of comics and pop culture, where creators and fans can interact. As always, celebrity guests are a big draw. This year's list of scheduled guests Seattle native Rainn Wilson, cast members from the hit show "Stranger Things," George Takei and Rupert Grint from the Harry Potter movies.

Another big attraction is the Western Championship of Cosplay on Saturday, March 16. It's the largest and most prestigious costume contest on the west coast. Competitors will battle it out for more than $5,000 in prizes and an invitation to the Global Championship of Cosplay in Chicago next year.

"What's really fantastic about it is just here in the Pacific Northwest there is this amazing creative culture that has allowed this event to really flourish," said event director MK Goodwin.

Emerald City Comic Con runs through Sunday, March 17.