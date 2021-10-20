Southern-style mac & cheese is a creamy delight

SEATTLE — Just about everyone loves macaroni and cheese. Plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe you may have not tried before. Try it for yourself and let us know what you think!

Simply Southern Mac & Cheese

To make the sauce, cut up and melt all the cheeses, milk, butter, and seasonings just enough to combine. The sauce should be lumpy. Chill the sauce down.

While the sauce is chilling, cook the pasta. Once the sauce is just under room temp to the touch and slightly cold, add in the cream and mix until well combined. This should be a super, super thick sauce. Then mix in your pasta and transfer the bowl to a baking sheet. Top with more cheese and cover in plastic and foil and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove covering and allow to crispen on broil for just a few minutes.