These plant-based 'steak' fajitas could be your new family favorite - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Plant-based food options have come a long way in a short time. Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows us a new discovery she made that will take you south of the border. Steak fajitas anyone? She joins us from Makini’s kitchen.

In a medium-sized bowl Combine lime juice, pineapple juice, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt black pepper, red pepper flakes and cilantro mix all together very well then add beyond steak bites and marinade for 2-4 hours. Once the steak bites are marinated, heat a medium-sized saute pan and add some oil working in batches add some sliced onion, some mushrooms, and some bell peppers, saute for a minute or so then add in the steak bites and saute everything together until steak starts to char a bot and veggies are tender and golden brown. While veggies are cooking heat a separate saute pan and spray with some cooking spray and pan grill your flour tortillas. Once the veggies and tortillas are complete assemble your fajitas. In each tortilla add some steak mix and top with your favorite pico de gallo and serve with rice and beans.