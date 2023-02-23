Can't bake a cake? Conquer your fears with this plant-based Bundt cake - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — For some people, the idea of baking a cake can create some anxiety. Our own plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro can relate. But she has a good workaround that will still get the job done. She joined us from Makini’s Kitchen.
Sprinkle Bundt Cake
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box King Arthur gluten-free cake mix
- 1 stick of plant-based butter
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ¾ cup plant-based egg replacement
- ⅔ cup plant milk
- sprinkles
DIRECTIONS:
Follow the directions on the back of the box exactly and add sprinkles if desired.
For the lemon cream cheese glaze -
INGREDIENTS:
- 7-8 oz softened cream cheese. I am using Violife
- 1/2 cup softened butter
- 1/4 cup shortening like spectrum vegetable shortening
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest or more to taste
- ½ teaspoon lemon extract
- 4 cups sifted powdered sugar
DIRECTIONS:
- In a mixing bowl, add the cream cheese, butter, and shortening, whisk until the mixture becomes fluffy, and add in the vanilla extract, lemon zest, lemon extract, and powdered sugar. Whisk until very well combined.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.