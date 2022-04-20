Start your day the healthy way with a plant-based breakfast bagel

SEATTLE — If you're looking for a healthier way to start your day, our favorite plant-based chef, Makini Howell from Plum Bistro, has a recipe just for you. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Bagel
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 package of everything bagels (I like Blazing Bagels)
- 1-2 packages Just Egg Folded Eggs
- 1 package of your favorite plant-based cheese slices (I like Daiya, Follow your Heart or Violife)
- Fresh fruit for the side
SAUSAGE INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds of Impossible or Beyond Meat
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1/2 small onion chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- ½ tablespoon fresh sage chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 teaspoon fresh parsley
- 3 teaspoons of sea salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine spices and plant meat and mix until well combined. Using about a 2 oz scoop, scoop patties and flatten them out to about 3 - 3.25 in diameter.
- For your egg:
- Toaster: Place JUST Egg in standard toaster and heat on high for 6 ½ minutes, or until heated through.
- Skillet: Warm a bit of oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Cook JUST Egg for 5 minutes, flipping halfway through remove from pan and keep warm.
- Heat a pan with oil over medium heat and add patties. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until sausage is good and browned, turning patties often, once patties are about 2 minutes from done add the cheese to the top of each patty in the pan and about a tablespoon of water cover and cook for another 2 minutes or so to melt the cheese. Remove one patty at a time and build your sammies.
- While sausage is cooking, toast your bagels
- To build sammies: Butter your bread with a little plant-based butter (if you like.) Add sausage and cheese. Top with egg and sprinkle with fresh herbs. If you have leftovers, add sriracha (if you like) and enjoy!
