SEATTLE —

1. Defy Seattle

At DEFY Seattle – as in defy gravity - kids can go all ninja warrior and fall into foam pits when at first they don't succeed. This Tukwila play space takes it far beyond trampolines. Kids - or grownups - can even fling themselves into airbags just like the ones they use for movie stunts.

2. Olympia Hands on Children's Museum

Looking for a place where the littles can blow off steam? Olympia's Hands on Children's Museum has enough fun to keep them busy for hours:

"I brought them here this summer, and we were here for five hours. I asked them if they wanted to leave for lunch and they said let's just eat in the cafe so we can keep playing. I had to drag them out!” said Vonna Madelay, who brings her grandkids to regularly. There's even a scream room where kids and adults can vent their frustration about our winter weather!

3. We Rock the Spectrum in Seattle

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is an indoor play space designed for children of all abilities. Owners Martin and Shirley Sarmiento-Blaha opened this gym - which is a franchise - on the Eastside after their twin sons were diagnosed with autism.

Kids have safe sensory experiences here, using equipment that can also be found in occupational therapy. A break from the rainy-day blues with plenty of fun and zero judgment.

4. Pacific Science Center

Pacific Science Center's Butterfly House is perfect for a rainy day with kids

KING 5 Evening

Another peaceful winter adventure for kiddos, and anyone needing a balmy tropical vibe: The Pacific Science Center’s Tropical Butterfly House. Animal care supervisor Lauren Bloomenthal says humans love it for the same reasons the colorful occupants do: “The butterflies love the humidity, they love the warmth and that's what inspires them to fly around on the coldest darkest days in Seattle."

5. Get there: Seattle Monorail

Finally, in the 'getting there is all the fun' category, load those kids onto Seattle's futuristic travel mode that's a blast from the past. The completely enclosed Seattle Monorail is our favorite mid-century modern mode for defying the drizzle in Seattle. Pro tip for anyone: sit in the front for that sweet Space Needle view as you head toward Seattle center. Pro tip for parents: kids 5 and under ride free.

