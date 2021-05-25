Pizza, pretzels and cold beer at this Kenmore brewery

Stoup Brewing in Kenmore serves up a full menu along with their beer, including pizza and soft serve. #k5evening

KENMORE, Wash. — Stoup Brewing in Ballard is known for their award-winning beers- but their Kenmore location has all that and more.

With a huge patio, big indoor seating space and a full menu, their Kenmore location is a great place to spend a nice day. The standout on their food menu is the selection of pizzas - one of the most popular is the Torpedo pizza, with crushed meatballs, provolone and roasted red peppers.

Another popular menu item is the blackened cod sandwich, which comes with crispy waffle fries. Sharable options include meatball sliders and empanadas.

Stoup recently released a new beer, Cautiously Optimistic IPA, in honor of vaccines coming out and the state opening back up. As they say on their website:

"We are not out of the woods yet, but there are little bright spots that keep us motivated and hopeful. Vaccines, businesses opening, a renewed focus on human rights and dignity. This IPA hopped with Idaho 7 and HBC 586 is tropical, fruity and absolutely delicious. It helps us keep our focus on the bright spots. Be hopeful, be kind, get vaccinated and wear your mask!"