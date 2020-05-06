Seattle pizzeria delivers free treats

Get cookies, coffee or cinnamon rolls with your pizza and help support local business

SEATTLE — Seattle pizza icon Pagliacci is still tossing pies and delivering 'em fresh from the oven during this pandemic. A privilege not lost on co-owner Matt Galvin:

"We're fortunate, versus many of the people in the industry, we're open, so we're really blessed in that sense."

To pay that good fortune forward, Pagliacci bought one-hundred-and-fifty-thousand-dollars-worth of treats from local businesses.

Goodies they deliver for free with their pizzas.

“I think first and foremost the fact that we were open gave us an opportunity to support our friends and vendors and partners that are really struggling right now, so it just felt quite honestly like the right thing to do.”

On Pagliacci's 'community giveaway' days pizzas come with extras like Rachel's Ginger Beer, Macrina cinnamon rolls, Elleno's yogurt. Even umbria coffee. No strings attached.

"We’re really trying to highlight all the heroes out there trying to keep the doors open,” said Galvin.

Robin Wehl-Martin of Hello Robin cookie fame had just closed her bakery's doors because of Governer Inslee’s order when the pizza guy called her.

"Within 24 hours Pagliacci had called us and said that they wanted to order 8000 cookies. And they didn't want a deal, they just wanted to pay retail price and they wanted to support us. And they didn't want publicity and it was just out of the generosity in their hearts that they wanted to support the little guys,” said Wehl-Martin.

The feeling? As good as cookies and pizza.

“Oh it feels amazing, it feels like a really big hug."

Times are weird right now - and we're all looking for silver linings.

“In spite of the craziness that this pandemic has caused I think there's lots to be pround of in our city and in our neighborhoods,” said Galvin.

Pizza delivery with a side of local business love is the best kind of silver lining. One you can eat.